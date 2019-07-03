QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $76.07

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.47, but opened at $76.07. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 17,691,563 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 214,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

