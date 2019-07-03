Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $760,823.00 and $2,070.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 91,280,225,940 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

