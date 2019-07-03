Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ RLGT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.