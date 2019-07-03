Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Director Anthony Rosenberg Sells 1,584 Shares

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.06. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 233.12% and a negative net margin of 176.84%. Radius Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 705,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

