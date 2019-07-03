Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

