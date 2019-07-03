REBL (REBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,988.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One REBL token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, REBL has traded down 81% against the U.S. dollar. REBL has a market cap of $172,988.00 and $3.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REBL Token Profile

REBL’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io.

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

