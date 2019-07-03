Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati alerts:

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70. Recordati has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.