Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.94. Reitmans shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 13,858 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

