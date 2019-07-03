Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) versus Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 10.11% 6.35% 5.05% Editas Medicine -359.93% -47.64% -27.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repligen and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 5 0 2.71 Editas Medicine 0 3 6 0 2.67

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential downside of 29.64%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.20%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $194.03 million 20.84 $16.62 million $0.73 117.30 Editas Medicine $31.94 million 36.88 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -10.27

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Editas Medicine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.