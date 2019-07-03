Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes Sells 6,807 Shares

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $15,383.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RESN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. Resonant Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Resonant had a negative net margin of 5,236.92% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 23,188.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Resonant by 89,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

