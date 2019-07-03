Revain Hits One Day Volume of $2.21 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, Cryptopia and BitFlip. During the last week, Revain has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $67.17 million and $2.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00274412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.01702710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00151611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BitForex, OKEx and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

