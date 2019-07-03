Reviewing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -208.85% -405.21% -57.87% Automatic Data Processing 13.76% 50.53% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $89.46 million 0.66 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -0.31 Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 5.29 $1.62 billion $4.35 37.23

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NantHealth and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Automatic Data Processing 0 4 6 0 2.60

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $165.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than NantHealth.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NantHealth does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats NantHealth on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

