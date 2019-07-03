Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.97, but opened at $34.81. Revolve Group shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 24,574 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In other news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

