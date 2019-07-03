Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.18

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and traded as low as $71.07. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 417,277 shares trading hands.

RCI.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.