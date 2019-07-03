Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Trading Up 10.2%

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 1,426,551 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,862,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of Royal Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,293,037.50.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

