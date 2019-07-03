RPICoin (RPI) Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $67,724.00 and $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 568,049,140 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.