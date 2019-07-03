Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.85.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.85 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

