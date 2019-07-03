Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Shares of SWM opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 286.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

