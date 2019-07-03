Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.55, approximately 926,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 650,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $547,611.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock worth $4,471,861 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $40,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 733,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after buying an additional 573,087 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 518.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 671,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 563,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 306,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

