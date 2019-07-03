Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.68. 88,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$15.44 and a 1-year high of C$19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$163.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.25%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$57,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,060,463.80.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.