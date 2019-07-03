Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Paul Porrini Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $1,030,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Porrini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 2,894,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,501. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.