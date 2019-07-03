Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.73. 248,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.64. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.32. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$23.44 and a 12-month high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.6199997 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

