Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.46). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 686.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million.

Several analysts have commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.32% of Sol Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

