Sosandar (LON:SOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 5984817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.