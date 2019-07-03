Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.54

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 2543285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,628,442 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

