Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

