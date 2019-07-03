Spectiv (SIG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $325,228.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00274549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.73 or 0.01712798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00150579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,048,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

