Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.04

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.04 ($1.45) and last traded at A$2.13 ($1.51), with a volume of 18616449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.36 million and a P/E ratio of 215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Pierre-Jean Beylier 430,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd.

Speedcast International Company Profile (ASX:SDA)

Speedcast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides remote communications and IT services. The company offers managed satellite, cellular, and fiber network services; and designs, deploys, operates, and maintains telecommunications networks. It also provides value-added services, including user applications, network optimization, and network monitoring and management.

