Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.79. 7,818,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $232,052,000 after buying an additional 350,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

