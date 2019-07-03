STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNE) Head to Head Analysis

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STARPHARMA HOLD/S N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -1,323.09% -102.94% -36.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STARPHARMA HOLD/S $3.79 million 95.79 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $21.19 million 14.98 -$203.54 million ($1.92) -1.35

STARPHARMA HOLD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STARPHARMA HOLD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 697.94%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

Volatility & Risk

STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats STARPHARMA HOLD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It also develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of a range of tumors, such as breast, prostate, and lung; and DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors, as well as DEP irinotecan, an anti-cancer drug used to treat colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

