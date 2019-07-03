Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

SFIX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,721. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.24.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 130,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,717,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matt Cohler sold 148,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,041,161 shares of company stock worth $29,393,590. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

