Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $2,622,660.04 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,622,660.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,026. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

