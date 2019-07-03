Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce $296.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $317.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 1,937,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,003. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

