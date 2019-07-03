Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.30. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 4,378,456 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

