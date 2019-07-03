SwftCoin (SWFTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.18 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.05518530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000252 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

