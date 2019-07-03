Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TALK opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.44. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 173 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective (down from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.73 ($1.55).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

