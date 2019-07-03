Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $70.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $72.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $34.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $311.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.54 million to $315.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.28 million, with estimates ranging from $374.58 million to $400.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at $846,034.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,688 shares of company stock worth $5,286,238. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 867,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,187. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

