Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.51, approximately 106,854 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Specifically, Director Towerview Llc acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $105,169.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,685,100 shares in the company, valued at $59,551,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 39,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $645,451.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 964,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,451.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 129,317 shares of company stock worth $2,121,163. 19.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of 165.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,254 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,835 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,523 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,970 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.