Telia (STO:TELIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telia Company AB (STO:TELIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.24. Telia shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 9,076,559 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 40.83.

Telia Company Profile (STO:TELIA)

Telia Company AB, formerly TeliaSonera AB, provides communication services. The Company connects businesses, individuals, families and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. The Company’s segments include Sweden, Europe and Other. The Sweden segment consists of the Company’s mobile, broadband, television and fixed-line operations in Sweden.

