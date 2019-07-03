Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 1,152,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.82. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.