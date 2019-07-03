Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a None dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

TBNK opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,865.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,504 shares of company stock worth $683,489. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

