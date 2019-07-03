Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Tesla posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $25.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.12 billion to $28.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.18 billion to $37.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.79.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,308,216 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,201,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

