Timothy A. Springer Acquires 33,333 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MORF opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.