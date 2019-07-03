TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. TLA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 269,290 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

