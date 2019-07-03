TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s (TKYMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.05. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

