TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings. TravelCenters of America reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

TA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,944. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other TravelCenters of America news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares in the company, valued at $832,959.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1,587.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 336,095 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

