TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $216.38 million and approximately $234.45 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008398 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, HitBTC and Bitso.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00273958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.01711329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00149911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 216,141,088 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitso, Crex24, Bittrex, Koinex, HBUS, WazirX, Kyber Network, Zebpay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

