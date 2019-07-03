ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Wednesday. ULS Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ULS Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

