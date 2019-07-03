UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $961,167 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $64.70. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

