Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.60 ($61.16).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.